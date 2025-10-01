Submitted by Robinson-Yager Funeral Home

Nancy Louise Bryant, 73, of Ashland passed away September 24, 2025, at Boone Hospital Center.

Nancy was born in Columbia on December 15, 1951, a daughter of Murry and Nancy Woolrey Glascock. Nancy was a 1969 graduate of Ashland High School. She married Robert Bryant in September of 1992. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2018.

Prior to retirement, Nancy had been employed as a purchasing director with the Mid-MO Mental Health Center and at Algoa Correctional Center. She was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. Some of Nancy’s favorite activities included spending time with her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and attending their sporting events, doing family genealogy research, family reunions, sewing and crafting, spending time at their lake home in Warsaw, boating on the Lake of the Ozarks and making candy for Christmas and other special occasions. Her favorite holidays were Christmas and the 4th of July.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Randle (Will), Angela Shultz (Martin) and Kalynn Ramsey (Josh); brothers, Ronald Murray Glascock, Scott Glascock and Jamie Glascock; grandchildren, Kelsey Schuermann (Ryan), Jamison Randle, Emma Randle, Alex Shultz, Addie Shultz, Sam Ramsey, Ben Ramsey and Cal Ramsey.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Glascock.

Funeral services honoring Nancy’s life were held Monday, September 29, 2025, at Goshen Primitive Baptist Church with the burial following at the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Goshen Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery or the American Lung Association (Freedom from Smoking Education).

