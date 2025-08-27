Submitted by Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director

Mr. Louis R. Bradley, 86, Ashland, passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at University Hospital Columbia. He was born March 26, 1939, in Loco Hills, New Mexico, a son of the late James L. and Lucy E. (Briscoe) Bradley. On October 13, 1973, in Stuttagart, Arkansas he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Gage who survives at their home.

Louis proudly served our country in the Army National Guard from 1958-1961. He retired from the Mississippi County, Missouri High Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

He loved helping people and in most recent years assisted many through Disaster Relief organizations in the churches he was a member of.

In addition to his wife of over 51 years: Mary Lou, he is survived by children: Kellie Bradley of Castle Rock, CO., Julie (Rich) Wretschko of Hixson, TN., Brian (Harley) Bradley of Columbia, MO.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Sharon (Darryl) VanDorn of Reno, NV., Linda Bradley of Granbury, TX.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Carolyn Garretson, Robert Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, Jimmy Bradley, Edward “Eddie” Bradley.

Memorial Services for Louis will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Ashland Baptist Church with Pastor Zach Haffecke officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ashland Baptist Church in memory of Louis.

Arrangements for Mr. Bradley are under the direction of TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424.