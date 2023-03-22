Louanna Reeder, age 65, of Hartsburg, passed away peacefully March 19, 2023 at her home, with her family around her. Louanne was born November 25, 1957, in Columbia Mo, the daughter of Chester L. Linder and Evelyn McIntosh. She married Butch Reeder on May 6, 1978 in Wilton. She worked for 3M as a Crew Leader.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on March 23, 2023 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00pm

Survivors include, husband Butch, children John (Lisa) Reeder of Ashland, Andrew (Anne) Reeder of Columbia, Amy (Robby) Pendleton of New Bloomfield, Amanda (Matt) Old of Hartsburg; honorary children, Brandon, Ryan and Megan Bennett; Grandchildren, Jackson, Alyca, Jacey, Oliver, Wyatt, Quinton, Grace, Owen, Hayden, Luke, Samantha, Weston, Maezie and Brystal. One brother, Roger Linder of Centralia and one sister, Carol Eitzen of Magnolia, Texas, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Linder, 2 brothers, Bill Linder and Lee Linder and her sister, Kathy Martin.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Reading Programs at Southern Boone County School and New Bloomfield School.