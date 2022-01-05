Joyce Ann Sapp

Of Hartsburg, passed away December 29, 2021 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 81 years old. Joyce was born October 14, 1940 in New Bloomfield, the daughter of Ernest and Shirley Smith. She married Russell Dean Sapp on June 29, 1958 in Guthrie, Mo., And he preceded her in death. She worked 32 years at State Farm Insurance in the Accounting Department. Funeral Services will be held on January 3, 2022 at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Freiden’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am. Survivors include her sons, Stanley (Lynette) Sapp of Columbia; Dennis (Janet) Sapp of Ashland and Keith Sapp of Hartsburg; one brother, Larry Smith of Godfrey Illinois; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sharon Timbrook. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Freiden’s Cemetery in care of the family. Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.