Submitted by the family

Freya Loren Sanderson, 19, of Hartsburg, Missouri, born in Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at her home in Hartsburg.

Freya was a 2024 graduate of Southern Boone High School and pursued film studies at Stephens College, chasing a vivid imagination and a love of storytelling.

She aspired to write a dystopian novel series and carried story ideas ready to unfold onto the page. She dreamed of one day owning a speakeasy in Kansas City, yet she remained a true country girl at heart.

Freya cherished all things nature. She often wandered the woods behind her house with her dogs, Lacy and Floyd, disappearing for hours to photograph and create short films of their adventures. She would drive her golf cart stocked with apples and carrots to the neighborhood horses, who would hear her coming and run to the fence to greet her. Freya delighted in caring for animals and creatures of all kinds, sometimes bringing home baby animals and more. Her most recent find was Gatsby, once a small puppy but now a large German Shepherd who is longing for his girl.

Her warmth, creativity, and adventurous spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Freya’s memory will live on in the stories she imagined, the photographs she captured, and the love she shared with family and friends.

She is survived by parents Brent and Libby Pearcy. Sister Hagan Paige Sanderson. Grandparents Bruce and Mary Jo Cornett of Columbia, Freya Freund Pease of Columbia, Tom and Mary Pearcy of Boonville. Extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society’s “Give Them Love” capital campaign building fund for a memorial in her name. www.cmhspets.org/givethemlove/

A celebration of life is planned for 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Canterbury Hill Winery and Restaurant, 1707 S. Summit Drive, Holts Summit.