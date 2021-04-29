Frederick D. Goodin III

of Columbia, passed away April 28, 2021 at the University of Missouri, he was 56 years old. He was born October 05, 1964 in Jefferson City, the son of Frederick and Beverly Moad, Goodin. He loved his family, friends, motorcycles, singing, reading and music. Memorial Services were held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on May 2, 2021 at 2:00pm with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Survivors include his mother, Beverly Goodin, his companion of 9 years, Amber Rudolph, his children, Daniel (Brandie Edwards) Dodson, Melodye Wallace, Harley Rudolph; six grandchildren his brother and sisters, James, Frank, Kelly, Susie and Meg: several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request Memorials to Robinson Funeral Home PO Box 68 Ashland Missouri 65010.