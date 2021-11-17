Curtis Eugene “Gene” Basinger, 74, of Hartsburg passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at University Hospital.

Gene was born on February 12, 1947, in St. Ann, MO to the late Wiley and Lola (Logwood) Basinger.

He was united in marriage to Teri Elkin on October 18, 1975 in Columbia and she survives at their home.

Gene was a registered land surveyor and was the owner of Basinger Surveying in Columbia for over 30 years. When he was not busy with work, Gene loved to hunt and fish, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Basinger of Hartsburg, MO and numerous family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CICU nurses, doctors, and residents at the University Hospital for their extraordinary care for Gene.

Friends will be received from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 immediately followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. At the request of the family, masks are preferred at the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.