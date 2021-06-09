Charles Gallup

passed away June 6, 2021 at Ashland Healthcare, he was 85 years old. Chuck was born November 04, 1935 in Harrisburg, MO., the son of Ross and Frances Gallup. He married Evelyn Nichols on May 24, 1963 in Ashland, Mo. Chuck served in the U. S. Army, he loved to hunt, raising birddogs, fishing and working on lawnmowers. He retired from Lenoir Home as a supervisor in building and maintenance. Memorial Services will be held on June 13th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Johnson Cemetery. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Vicki Gilpin; his niece, Leigh Thomas and great nephew, Spencer Thomas. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Englewood Community Club House or to Johnson Cemetery in care of the family.