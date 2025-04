Celebration of Life in Loving Memory of Jeannette (Vee) Fasciotti



August 28, 1931 – November 6, 2024

Please join the family of Vee Fasciotti as We gather to share some of our favorite memories and stories and remember the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend who is greatly missed.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:00

Southern Boone County Senior Center, located at 406 Douglas Dr, Ashland, MO 65010.