Submitted by Robinson-Yager Funeral Home

Billie Sue Moreau lived an amazing 95 years until her passing at the home of her daughter after a brief fight with cancer on October 19, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Billie was born on May 15, 1930, in Boone County, Missouri, to Jesse C and Alma E. “Higgins” Green. She was the youngest of 9 children. On May 28, 1949, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Moreau, in Cedar City, Missouri. They shared an amazing 72 years until his passing in 2021. They had two wonderful children, Ronda Sue Nichols and Danny Ray Moreau. Danny preceded his parents in death in 2016.

Billie worked at Chesebrough-Ponds and later at the Laborers’ Local 662 office. She was a member of the Ashland Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 152 in Ashland, Missouri. She volunteered for the Central Missouri Food Bank, and in retirement, she and Kenny grew a fantastic garden, sharing with her family and friends.

Billie’s loved survivors include her daughter, Ronda Nichols of Hartsburg; grandchildren: Trevor (Shawna) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri; Terry (Kimberly) Moreau of Affton, Missouri; Shawn (Janette) Nichols of Hartsburg, Missouri, and Larry (Paulette) Moreau of Hartsburg, Missouri. Eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren also survive her. Billie was also preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.

We let go of a remarkable person, a loving parent, sibling, doting grandparent, great- grandparent, great-great-grandparent, friend, and a kind soul. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the love, joy, and kindness that were the essence of Billie’s being. Her presence will be sorely missed, but her legacy of compassion will forever be remembered.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Ashland Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Ashland Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve Mrs. Moreau’s family.