By: Tara Blue

Yummy Yo’s frozen yogurt shop announced on Saturday, Feb. 15th that they will be closing their doors on March 1st, citing a financially rough winter, rising food costs which translated into rising prices for customers, lack of staff, and inability to renew their lease.

Owners Jennifer & Pete Anders say they’re devastated about having to close, but extend gratitude to the customers for all the love and support given over the past year. They also say that although Yummy Yo’s is closing the door on this chapter, they will be back.

Yummy Yo’s asks customers to use their giftcards before closing date of March 1st. Normal business hours will remain 11:30am – 8:30pm Tuesday-Thursday, and 11:30am-9pm Friday & Saturday, with new breakfast hours Saturdays & Sundays starting at 7:30am, and closing Sundays at 8pm.