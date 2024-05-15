YOUTH MILITARY PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE

PRESS RELEASE: Marine Cadets of Iowa (MCI) program is holding a new member Informational Open House Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. This open house will be held at Legion Post 152, 123 E Broadway St, Ashland, MO. There will be a formal presentation at 6:30 pm followed by individual conversations with interested prospective cadets and families.

MCI is a premier youth military-based leadership, adventure, and character development program. MCI cadets meet one weekend a month and for two weeks in the summer to learn a variety of skills to empower cadets to become college-career-service ready adults upon high school graduation. MCI is based on the traditions of the United States Marine Corps.

MCI is a cadet adventure, character development, and leadership program for motivated youth ages 12-17 that have a desire to experience realistic training, accept challenges and grow as a person.

While some members go on to serve the nation in the Armed Forces, there is absolutely no post-high school military obligation associated with participation. Being a member honorably discharged from MCI is looked upon favorably by selection boards for military academies and ROTC program scholarships.

Training is available this summer and one weekend a month throughout the year. MCI is the premier cadet program experience in the United States!

For more information, see our sister unit profiled at https://marinecadetsiowa.org, or MCI Military Cadets Iowa on Facebook.

Contact: Chase Thomas; 515.414.0874 or Eric Goslinga; 641.844.8185