Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland invites the Ashland community to join in celebrating the retirement of Pastor Elmer Schiefer after 75 years of service in ministry.

The 98-year-old Pastor Schiefer will lead his final service at 9 a.m., Sunday, December 29, 2024. An open house reception will follow the service in the church’s fellowship room from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and all are welcome to join us for both the service and open house celebration, or to stop by the open house as schedules allow.

FCLC Council Chair Bob Bacon said the church was looking forward to honoring Pastor Schiefer. “He has served our church for 17 years and has confirmed dozens of young people in the church during his tenure,” Bacon said. “He’s also pretty well-known in the Southern Boone community – this is the end of an amazing era.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Pastor Schiefer attended Concordia Seminary in St Louis. He married Bernice Robinson and they had four children. Schiefer began serving at FCLC in Ashland in 2008, coming out of a second retirement to serve in faith leadership in his third church. He had previously served at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm, MO outside of Bunceton, and also Zion Lutheran Church in Hemlock Michigan.

Pastor Donaldo Sontag, Circuit Visitor with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, said that Schiefer’s service stands out among pastoral leaders. “I don’t know of any other pastor in our state who has continued to serve in faith leadership as long as Elmer Schiefer has. It’s a very remarkable career.”

Family of Christ Lutheran is conducting a search for a new pastor and is interviewing candidates to begin service in 2025.

Family of Christ Lutheran Church is located at 408 S. Main Street in Ashland, across from the YMCA. Those wishing to send cards can address them to: Pastor Schiefer c/o of FCLC, PO Box 475, Ashland, Missouri 65010.