MDC reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion

Top harvest counties were Lincoln, Franklin, and Osage.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Lincoln with 82 deer harvested, Franklin with 65, and Osage with 52.

