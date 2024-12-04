The Southern Boone area Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) is moving forward with their next phase of expansion, weather-permitting, after receiving recent approval from the City of Ashland.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19th, the board gave the green light for the Y to expand its parking lot on the north and south sides, including 49 news spaces on the north side, two ADA spaces on the north side, 18 spaces on the south side, bus parking, and the addition of a parking lot entrance on the north end from Main Street. The Y says the expansion will serve the primary purpose of accommodating special events and is not expected to have an impact on the normal traffic flow from Main Street.

YMCA Director Kip Batye says they’re “excited to expand… as the parking lot gets very busy during the fall time especially with sports programs taking place at the Y’.” The Y says the new point of entry will improve traffic flow and enhance safety during busy seasons, and they hope to start the project as soon as possible.

In addition to the parking lot expansion, the Y will soon begin their walking trail project. Batye says that although the trail project has taken slightly longer than expected, they hope to get the bid out by the end of the year.

Once the bid goes out, a contractor will be selected, and the Y will proceed with construction. The colder weather may delay the project, and construction may not begin until the spring of 2025. Once the trail project has begun, they will excavate for new football/soccer fields at the same time.

Batye says the Y is looking forward to improving facilities for their members.