Southern Boone YMCA Health & Wellness Director Jake Katnik serves attendees
Southern Boone showed up strong for the annual YMCA Community Lot Party on Friday, April 19th.
Donovan Dowd, Scout Kile, and Sutton Kile enjoy music by the SoulRoot band
SoulRoot band
The four hour event, sponsored by the YMCA, José Jalapeños, Body Flow Chiropractic, and Green Innovation & Enhancements, featured live music from SoulRoot band, face painting, free burgers and hot dogs, and open green space with a breath of fresh air.
Jason Reynolds of Angell Insurance and YMCA Director Kip Batye on the grill
Candidate for State Representative of District 44 John Martin and family
Everly and Reese Loethen were jammin’ to the beat
