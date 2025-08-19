Scott and Celia Keyser’s yard at 301 N Henry Clay Blvd is the Ashland Garden Club’s selection for the August yard-of-the-month. Scott utilizes baskets and containers around his yard which shows how one can garden in any setting whether sun or shade. Dependable plants that he recommends for containers include geraniums, marigolds, succulents and impatiens for flowers plus various foliage plants for more variety.

Submitted by Karen Albright and Anastasia Becker, Ashland Garden Club.