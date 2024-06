By: Marilyn McGuire

Congratulations to the Conway’s at 5050 Republic in Ashland! They were awarded the May Yard of the Month by the Ashland Garden Club.

Katelyn and her husband have been residents of Ashland for two years now and do all the yard work and planting themselves. In their yard, they have daylilies, oriental poppies, hostas, peonies, roses, and beautiful bright pink petunias.