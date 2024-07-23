Republican

I’m Bryce Beal, a Christian, Conservative, and Constitutionalist running for Missouri’s 44th State House District. I would be honored to receive your vote in the August 6th Republican Primary Election.

My family has lived in mid-Missouri for over four generations. Growing up in a rural community below the poverty line, I understand the struggles many families in Boone County face daily. I worked manual labor in high school, became the first in my family to attend college, and later earned a law degree from Washington University, all while paying my own way. After law school, I served as a prosecutor, taking dangerous criminals off the streets. Currently, I work for Attorney General Andrew Bailey on his special litigation team, protecting our Constitution and taking cases to the Supreme Court. My life story demonstrates the boundless opportunities America offers to those willing to work for them.

I decided to run for office because I believe the American Dream is being eroded by incompetent government officials. I’m worried my newborn daughter may not have the same opportunities I had. Missouri needs a young, experienced conservative fighter to right this ship before it’s too late.

Our country is in a tough spot, but I have a plan to address some of our biggest problems. Inflation has outpaced wages, leaving most Missourians living paycheck to paycheck. I plan to eliminate our personal property tax to lessen the burden on taxpayers and cut unnecessary regulations on small businesses to increase wages. Fentanyl is pouring across our border, and overdoses are the leading cause of death for Missourians aged 18-45. As a former prosecutor, I know the best way to protect our communities is to prosecute illegal immigrants trafficking drugs to the fullest extent of the law. Missouri’s children are falling behind in school, with only 76% of 8th graders proficient in reading and math. Our public schools are failing our kids, and parents can’t hold them accountable. That’s why I plan to pass a bill to expand school choice throughout Missouri, including a parent’s bill of rights, so parents can vote with their tax dollars and send their kids to the best schools.

I am the only one in this race with the experience necessary to move our state in the right direction. On Attorney General Bailey’s special litigation team, I’ve fought and won cases to protect our 2nd Amendment rights, stop the killing of innocent unborn babies, and protect the integrity of our elections. I will use my experience to continue fighting for our constitutional rights in the State House.

Fortunately, many leaders in Missouri and Boone County agree. My campaign has been blessed to receive endorsements from Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Ashland Mayor Doris Slinker, Hallsville Mayor Kate Boatright, Hartsburg Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Molendorp, Missouri Right to Life, and Young Americans for Liberty.

Thank you for reading this! I would be honored to receive your vote in the August 6th Republican Primary. To find out more about my campaign, visit my website at https://www.bealforboone.com/

My name is John Martin, small business owner of Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting and longtime Christian Pastor. I am a Republican candidate for State Representative in District 44.

My wife is Lisa, and we have been married for 31 years and have four children. Lisa and I run our business together, and we both are lifelong Boone County residents. I was raised on a family farm south of Centralia, learning the value of hard-work and personal responsibility.

We need common sense and business experience in our leaders. I have 16 years of business management and ownership, and 30 years as a former pastor. I am the only candidate in this race with proven leadership experience and knowledge of Boone County. Sara Walsh, former State Representative, has endorsed me, and I was blessed to be her pastor. I will be a conservative voice protecting our Missouri values.

As a small business owner, I believe in limited government and lower taxes. I believe state government has three primary responsibilities: Law enforcement/supporting law and order; infrastructure/roads and bridges; and quality education.

First and foremost, we need to support law enforcement to keep our communities safe and keep criminals off the streets. With the open-border crisis in our country, Missouri must be focused on law and order. I am the only candidate in this race to be endorsed by the MO Fraternal Order of Police.

Secondly, our roads and bridges are key in our communities for safe travel and growth in business.

Lastly, quality education and small-town values has been a draw for many families in the growth of Southern Boone County, and I support quality schools that are focused on the basics. As a parent, if you are happy with your public education, support your school and its activities. I also believe in school choice, giving parents options to their child’s education. As a member of the Chamber of Commerce, I always enjoy the annual back-to-school teacher’s lunch and showing support for their work!

My top priority will be tax-reform and working to eliminate the personal income tax. Texas, Tennessee, and Florida do not have personal income tax, and our state funding is strong enough to fund our top three priorities while still giving tax breaks. This tax is approximately 4%, and I propose it be reduced by 1% per year to phase it out and give relief to families. There are areas in our state government where spending needs to decrease, and budgets reduced.

Agriculture is vital to our district, and as a member of the MO Farm Bureau, I will stand with our agricultural community. I am pro-life, and pro-Second Amendment. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to participate in Optimist and YMCA events, Ashland Betterment Coalition, the FFA Chapter, and many more.

Vote John Martin for State Representative on August 6!

Democrat

Why should voters choose me?

On account I still believe in the promise of the American Republic. I know voters and their families are not all the same. As your Representative, my job is to remember you are different from one another. I will respect your differences when doing the Public’s business.

I’m a 68-year-old Army veteran, a husband more than 40 years, a father and grandfather; a life-long Missourian from St. Charles, Mo, living in Boone County four decades. I’ve been a truck driver, a farm hand, a musician, and a teacher.

Voters should choose me because I have not given up America’s possibilities. I still want to live in one nation with liberty and justice for all. I will forever want freedom of speech and freedom of worship. I want to live in a Boone County, Missouri, America, where people are free of fear and free of want.

Voters should choose me because I will not lie to them. I cannot be bought. I am constant in my values. I am still a Pro-Choice gun owner who believes in Red Flag laws and Universal Background checks for gun sales.

I still defend school boards and non-sectarian public schools, boards of health, and public libraries.

I still preach that no one owes anyone an explanation or apology for the body which God or Nature has given them. I insist that your and your children’s intimate affairs are private, and not the public’s business. I affirm no-one should go without health care.

I defend labor unions and a living wage. I believe we need sustainable agriculture supporting jobs and families and schools in the communities people live.

I believe we are the causes of Climate Change.

I believe the Missouri Legislature should quit cutting taxes, and I oppose raising Sales Taxes to pay for them.

Mostly, voters should choose me because I still believe in the promise of the American Republic and our Representative Democracy. I still trust our neighbors counting our votes. I still believe losing is not a conspiracy. I still believe in Voting and the humility to accept defeat.

I am ashamed for us and I fear for our Country. A man setting fire to his own house is an arsonist. A man setting fire to his own house is not a victim. A man promising revenge and retribution is not offering Justice.

Voters should choose me for the future of our American Republic. I still believe in its promise. I will not burn down America. I will strive for Justice. I will do all I can to keep safe the Republic we are privileged to have.

