Alderman Ward I Candidate

Loren Plank

The upcoming election is a pivotal opportunity to reclaim Ashland’s identity and restore leadership that reflects the conservative values of its citizens. Strong, principled leadership can reverse the drift toward liberal policies that undermine the fabric of our community.

Consider the recent actions of our city leadership: the passage of a permissive cannabis ordinance—one I adamantly opposed during my tenure on the Board of Aldermen—has resulted in a cannabis consumption lounge, brazenly advertised with a massive banner along Highway 63. Additionally, a cannabis production facility now operates within city limits, embedding this agenda deeper into our community’s culture.

Even more troubling is the city’s failure to uphold adult entertainment regulations, allowing the Ashland Pride Festival to grow increasingly unrestrained. According to the Columbia Missourian (July 13, 2023), city officials invited organizers to hold the festival in our city park. This event is inexplicably supported by the Boone County Democratic Party and the Southern Boone County Commissioner (Facebook post – July 21, 2024) and endorsed by our mayor (Board of Aldermen minutes, July 18, 2023). This raises a serious question of duplicity: How can these officials claim to represent the “rule of law” while supporting an event that disregards the moral and legal concerns of local families? Previously held on Sundays—perhaps to minimize visibility among church-going conservatives—this year’s event will take place on a Saturday, ignoring the concerns of parents who view it as profane, proselytizing and propagandistic.

Meanwhile, city officials have unfairly targeted small businesses with excessive regulations. Black Dog Outdoors, for example, is being harassed for maintaining a gravel parking lot instead of a concrete one. Rather than supporting this local business, the city has placed unsightly orange cones to block access—a stark contrast to the red-carpet treatment extended to woke businesses and organizations.

Public safety also remains neglected. Now that the Ashland Police Department is fully staffed, we must reinstate a crossing guard at East Liberty Lane and Henry Clay Boulevard during school hours. Additionally, the need for a secondary exit from the Season’s Ridge subdivision remains urgent—a problem highlighted last fall when residents were trapped in the neighborhood during a school-related incident near the water tower.

Even our national traditions have been undermined. Is it unreasonable to expect the city to schedule the annual fireworks display on Independence Day rather than on some arbitrary date in July? The Fourth of July is more than a local celebration—it is a symbol of American freedom and unity.

Ashland is at a crossroads. This election is not simply about policies; it is about the direction of our city’s future. Conservative values of faith, family, and personal responsibility built this town—we must stand firm in preserving them. This change starts at the top. With the mayoral election coming next year, we have the opportunity to elect a new leader who will restore principled conservative leadership. But the work begins now—we need to elect conservative leaders this year who will reflect our values and put Ashland back on track.

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Loren Plank, Loren Plank, Treasurer

Alderman Ward III Candidate

Bryce Beal

I’m Bryce Beal and I’m running for Ward 3 Alderman. I would be honored to receive your vote on April 8th.

My family has lived in mid-Missouri for over four generations and my wife Rachel and I have lived in Ashland since 2023. We were fortunate to welcome our first daughter into the world last April. We have made Ashland our home and plan to raise our family here. I am committed to making Ashland the best town in mid-Missouri to live and raise a family.

I believe professional background provides me with a perspective that will benefit Ashland throughout my time on the Board of Aldermen. I have served the State of Missouri as a prosecutor, as a constitutional law attorney, and most recently as legal counsel for the Missouri Senate. My experience with both litigation and policy making will help to make sure that all decisions the Board of Aldermen make are made with careful deliberation for possible legal concerns.

As we face many large expenses as a city, I will be a voice for fiscal responsibility while also prioritizing infrastructure improvements that will allow Ashland to continue to prosper and be the best city it can be. I will also work diligently to bring new businesses to Ashland to provide a flourishing economy so that we can lower the tax burden on our families.

When I was asked to put my name on the ballot for this position, I considered it a great honor to be asked to serve in this capacity and I would consider it an even greater honor to serve as your Alderman. I would appreciate your vote on April 8th!

Paid for by Bryce Beal

*Kent Dunwiddie is also running for Ward One, Samuel James Turner running uncontested for Ward Two, and Trina Reifsteck is also running for Ward Three. Reifsteck recently stated that for personal reasons, she is not able to fulfill the duties of the position at this time. Reifsteck’s name will remain on the ballot, as the ballots have already been printed, but she says she has not campaigned.*