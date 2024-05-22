Big Dreams

Special thank you to the kindergarten teachers for submitting!

Mrs. Hammann’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a shot, a stethoscope, and a medical kit. -Brenna

When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need nail trimmers and a dog toothbrush. -Jaxon

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a fire truck, a water hose, a ladder, and an air tank. -Henry

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police car and a radio. -Aria

When I grow up, I want to be a worker at Subway. I will need food to make sandwiches. I will need an oven to bake the cookies. -Eliot

When I grow up, I want to be someone who works at UKG. I will need a computer, a mouse, and a copier. -Graham

When I grow up, I want to be a big cat trainer. I will need meat and a collar for the big cats to take them on a walk. -Indiana

When I grow up, I want to be a scuba diver. I will need a scuba suit, goggles, pool shoes, and a snorkel. -Connor

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a stethoscope, a needle, and an ear flashlight. -Easton

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a share bunny, a computer, a highlighter, and sticky notes. -Shauna

When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need games, an ipad, and friends to play games with. -Edie

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police car, and tickets. -Jayden

When I grow up, I want to be a construction worker. I will need a hammer, a wrench, a tape measure, and nails. -Hudson

When I grow up, I want to be a dog walker. I will need a leash, treats, and a bag. -Blake

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a pointer, a calendar, a touch board, and toys. -Delilah

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a smart board and a table to work with kids. -Nory

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need safety glasses, jars, and a science coat. -Renley

Mrs. Himmelberg’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a baseball player. I will need a baseball, bat, glove, plates, benches and a baseball field. -Maddox

When I grow up, I want to be a painting artist. I will need paintbrushes, paints, canvas, something to put my paints on, easel, and a box to put my stuff in. -Randall

When I grow up, I am going to have a zoo. I will need water for the animals, food for the animals, something for them to sleep on or in, animals, and cages. -Bo

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a flashlight, a car, a uniform, and handcuffs. -Lincoln

When I grow up, I want to be a hairstylist. I will need scissors, hairbrush, hair ties, water, sink, shampoo and conditioner. -Kacie

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a car, belt, crowbar, walkie talkie, and a uniform. -Austin

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need pencils, a board, markers, a letter chart, stations, chairs, desks, pens and paper. -Cowen

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need shots, a stethoscope, casts, medicine, breathing masks, and surgery tools. -Wrynn

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need pets and shots. -Kye

When I grow up, I want to be a babysitter. I will need bottles, a whistle, toys, milk, beds, a playroom, baby toilets, a fairy garden so the kids can pick flowers and a playground. -Isla

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a telescope, phone, kids, water bottles, tablets, a basket for papers, carpet, and stations. -Axel

When I grow up, I want to be an engineer. I will need a hard hat, suit, tools, hammer, safety goggles, wrench, and screwdriver. -Benson

When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need a stethoscope, a shot, ear tips, medicine, tweezers, scale and cages. -Everleigh

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need tables, chairs, tablets, water bottles, pencils, trash cans, and markers. -Gwen

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose, firetruck, ladder, walkie talkies, headphones and bed. -L.

When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need a phone, gaming setup, headphones, gaming chair, and lights. -Sutter

Mrs. Loehner’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need a stethoscope, medicine for like dogs and cats, and other things to help animals. -Oriana

When I grow up, I want to be a police. I will need to take robbers to jail and give people tickets for speeding. -Thomas

When I grow up, I want to be a police man. I will need a flashlight and a police car. -Boone

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, pencils, and school supplies. -Harper

When I grow up, I want to be superman. I will need to be able to fly. -Mila

When I grow up, I want to be a principal so I can help people. I will need a walkie talkie to tell other people what is wrong, and an office. -Sophia

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a doctor kit and stuff to look after my patients. -Mahala

When I grow up, I want to be a policeman. I will need a laser, hat, an axe, and a police car. -Rylan

When I grow up, I want to be a bank keeper. I will need a lot of money. -Emmett

When I grow up, I want to be a piercer. I will need earrings and a piercing gun. -Nora

When I grow up, I want to be a hairstylist. I will need a hair brush, hair ties, and hairspray. -Carsyn

When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need a cameraman and a computer to share videos. -Tyler

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone and a guitar. -Everly

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need to take care of animals so they can be healthy. -Aviana

When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need snuggles from the pets after! -Ava

Mrs. Francis’ Class

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a hat, a car and a suit. -Arlo

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a badge, a shirt, and a hat. -Bella

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, books, and a board. -Berkley

When I grow up, I want to be an actor. I will need a wolf, a microphone and a video camera. -Calvin

When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a jersey, cleats, pants, gloves, and a football. -Dax

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police car, a suit, and a hat. -De’Obree

When I grow up, I want to be a Veterinarian. I will need a stethoscope, shots and something to look into ears (otoscope). -Edyn

When I grow up, I want to be an irrigation specialist, like my dad. I will need a shovel, sprinklers, and a drill. -Finley

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a classroom, tables, and Ipads. -Hayden

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a radio, and a police car. -Jaxon

When I grow up, I want to be a Golden Girl. I will need pom poms, high heel shoes, and curly hair. -Jordynn

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a badge, a police hat and a police shirt. -Kaine

When I grow up, I want to be a gymnastics coach. I will need a gym, a balance beam, and a bar. -Laiken

When I grow up, I want to be a farmer. I will need a bucket, a watering hose, and animals. -Luci

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need tools, a fire hose and a fire truck. -Reece

When I grow up, I want to be a video game maker. I will need supplies to play video games like a hammer, a wrench, a drill and a screwdriver. -Zack

Mrs. Breeden’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a bus driver. I will need a walkie talkie, drinks, and a school bus. -Jaxon

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, tables and chairs, and a teacher table. -Eislyn

When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need videos, cameras and lights. -Achilles

When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist. I will need a paintbrush, a truck, and a shovel. -Lincoln

When I grow up, I want to be a baker. I will need a mixer, a rolling pin, and a cake pan. -Augustina

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need tools, medicine, and animals. -Holly

When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a football jersey and football pants. -Nolan

When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a football and a jersey. -Taylor

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a whiteboard and books. -Scarlett

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a calendar, desks, and a smartboard. -Collins

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, tables, and a cabinet. -Delila

When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need a spaceship, a spacesuit, and a space helmet. -Tucker

When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need a purse, clothes, shoes, and baby stuff. -Harper

When I grow up I want to be a teacher. I will need a notebook and students. -Klaus

Mrs. Propes’ Class

When I grow up, I want to be a car mechanic at the car dealership. I will need tools, water, and lunch. -Greyson

When I grow up, I want to be a princess. I will need a prince, a ponytail, a throne, and a dress. -Nora

When I grow up, I want to be a worker to build mansions. I will need money, screwdrivers, and hammers. -Elias

When I grow up, I want to be a ninja. I will need karate stuff, good skills, and good jumps. -Sebastian

When I grow up, I want to be a race car driver. I will need a pit crew, gold cups, and a helmet. -Bryant

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need tools to help animals, gloves, and a sink. -Brinley

When I grow up, I want to be a builder. I will need tools, a screwdriver, and a drooler to drool. -Naomi

When I grow up, I want to be a guy that works on cars. I will need paint, a paintbrush, and tools. -Harlan

When I grow up, I want to be an APEX person. I will need lots of running stuff, toys, and the big tunnel thing. -Hayden

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need pencils, a computer, and chairs. -Rowan

When I grow up, I want to be a painter. I will need a paintbrush, paper and paint. -Adalyn

When I grow up, I want to be a principal. I will need cameras, somewhere for kids to sit when they get in trouble, and phones to call their mom and dads. -Valerie

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher and a mommy. I will need kids, a classroom, and a class. -Earley

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a car, a badge, and a suit. -Easton

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, glasses, and a pencil sharpener, a flower pen, a heart magnet, and an apple thing. -Audrey

Mrs. White’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need medicine, a stethoscope, and shots. -Adriella

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a stethoscope, medicine, a bed to lay on, and a thermometer. -Brooklynn

When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need paintbrushes, papers, crayons, and markers. -Declan

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need bandaids, a cast, and a wheelchair. -Eleanor

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a walkie-talkie, and a police dog to smell stuff. -Estes

When I grow up, I want to be a vet and an artist. I will need paintbrushes, paint, paper, and an easel. I will need a stethoscope, medicine, a bed for people to lay in, bandaids, a cast, and an emergency kit to be a vet. – Hazel

When I grow up, I want to be a daycare teacher. I will need a daycare building, tools, and a table. – Jaxson

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will teach kids. I will need pens and a keyboard. -Kyleigh

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a gun, a car with seats and wheels, and handcuffs. -Lucas

When I grow up, I want to be an animal rescuer. I will need stuff to help care for the animals. -Lucy

When I grow up, I want to be an animal rescuer. I will need a medical animal kit, a stethoscope, a shot, and sometimes a bulldozer. -Lydia

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need a stethoscope, tweezers, and animals. -Opal

When I grow up, I want to be a meteorologist. I will need things to study the weather. -Rylie

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need a microscope, glass bowls to mix, materials, special chemicals, special rooms for different experiments, dry and liquid stuff to mix, and tools to help you in case you get hurt. -Teddy

When I grow up, I want to be a baseball catcher. I will need armor and a glove. -Will

When I grow up, I want to be an army man. I will need a vest, a gun, and a Hummer. -Xander

Ms. Quinn’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a dad. I will need tools, money, a truck, some kids, and a wife. -Aiden

When I grow up, I want to be a dad. I will need clothes and a house. -Brock

When I grow up, I want to be a policeman. I will need a helmet, a badge, a car, handcuffs, and a uniform. -Dawson

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a stethoscope and some medicine. -Gracelynn

When I grow up, I want to be in the US Army. I will need a tank, a camo suit, and a helmet. -Jack

When I grow up, I want to be a bullfighter. I will need a safety vest. -Jase

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need medicine, gloves, some tools, and a stethoscope. -Lilly

When I grow up, I want to be a NFL player. I will need a helmet, chestpads, a football, and some cleats. -Maddis

When I grow up, I want to be a dancer and a singer. I will need a microphone, a dress, some makeup, and heels. -Olivia

When I grow up, I want to be a painter. I will need a paintbrush, some paint, and an easel. -Raelynn

When I grow up, I want to be a barber. I will need scissors, water, a brush, and a razor. -Ryan

When I grow up, I want to be a florist. I will need flowers, vases, tweezers, and a special drill. -Shiloh

When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need a paintbrush, paint, and a paint roller. -Theo

When I grow up, I want to be a ballerina. I will need a unicorn and a dancing turtle. -Valisity

When I grow up, I want to be a school nurse. I will need an x-ray, an ear thing, a stethoscope and a tongue thing. -Xena