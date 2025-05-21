Special thank you to the kindergarten teachers for submitting!
Miss Messer’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be an FBI agent. I will need handcuffs and a uniform. – Sullivan
When I grow up, I want to be a UPS worker. I will need brown clothes and a delivery truck. – Silas
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a classroom, some children, and some free choice stuff. – Zelda
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, students, and a smartboard. – Margot
When I grow up, I want to be a geologist. I will need tweezers and metal pencils. – Luke
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a stethoscope and scrubs. – Lylah
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a white coat and a doctor hat. – Lane
When I grow up, I want to be a cop. I will need a vehicle, a suit, and a hat. – Brussel
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, my friends, and number corner. – Brinley
When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need tools and medicine.- Savannah
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a smartboard, some whiteboards, and some learning books. – G
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need shoes and dresses. – Callie
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need students, pencils, and paper. – Ettie
When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone and fancy outfits. – Gianna
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a hat, a suit, and a radio. – Wyatt
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need pencils, tables, and a closet. – A
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a ladder. – Sven
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a teaching stick, a board, and markers. – Evelyn
Mrs. Breeden’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need a white backpack to keep me safe, a suit, and a mask. -Wyatt
When I grow up, I want to be a cheerleader. I will need pom poms, a cheerleader shirt, and cheerleader shoes. -Audrey
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a calendar, a pointer, and tables. -Kynlee
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, a whiteboard, and books. -Ember
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, tables, chairs, and a laptop. -Brooklynn
When I grow up, I want to be in the Army. I will need an Army plane, an Army tank, and Army gear. -Ricky
When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a helmet, a football, cleats, and gloves. -Luke
When I grow up, I want to be a soccer player. I will need a whistle and soccer balls. -Ryder
When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a mask, a stethoscope, and an x-ray machine. -Daphne
When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a dress, and a skirt. -Baylor
When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need a monster truck, a house, and a shop. -Everett
When I grow up, I want to be a pilot. I will need an airplane and a suit. -Griffin
When I grow up, I want to be a dentist. I will need a special toothbrush, a rinsing cup, and a tool that dries up the water. -Kallie
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need an easel, a desk, and charts. -Nylah
When I grow up, I want to be a famous football player. I will need a football, a jersey, and cleats. -Beau
I haven’t decided what I want to be yet, but my mom thinks I will be a narrator. I will need lots of stories to tell! -Emmett
When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a football suit, a football, and a field. -Rhett
When I grow up, I want to be a horse trainer. I will need a saddle, reins, and a barn to keep the horses in. -Brelynn
Mrs. Hammann’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire truck. -Trevor
When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need science stuff like potions. -Genevieve
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need medicine, a hospital, and a stethoscope. -A’Keem
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, boots, and a car. -Hudson
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police car, a hat, and a police suit. -Fox
When I grow up, I want to be a dancer. I will need ballet shoes, tap shoes, and a tutu. -Lily
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a walkie talkie, and a big jacket with a lot of pockets for the stuff. -Levi
When I grow up, I want to be a hot air balloon driver. I will need a rope, a tank full of boiling water for the fire, and something to light up the fire. -Calvin
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a chair for everyone, papers, ipads, and a chart. -Diana
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need medicine, bandaids, and things to sign people in. -Avery
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, keys, and a police suit. -Kade
When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need a paint brush, paint, scissors, glue, and paper. -Eleanor
When I grow up, I want to be an engineer. I will need wheels, metal, steering wheels, a motor, and paint. -Remington
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose, a truck, and gear. -Petra
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, a carpet, tables, and number corner things. -Hadley
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, paper, a classroom, and a TV. -Chase
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a dog, and a police car. -Rhett
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a car, a suit, a hat, and shoes. -Kasin
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, books, pencils, and worksheets. -Georgia
Mrs. White’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need fire to put in the rocket ship and scientists to make potions. -Arianna
When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need paint brushes, paint, and supplies. -Avery
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need to teach kids. -Brenly
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a suit, water, and a firefighter truck. -Briar
When I grow up, I want to be a farmer. I will need a shovel, something to milk a cow, and stuff to clean the animals. -Caiden
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need scissors, markers, crayons, and some paper. -Cassidy
When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need a helmet, clothes, shoes, and a monster truck. -Dax
When I grow up, I want to be a dancer. I will need a little dress, a crown, and ballet shoes. -Emmeline
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need things to fix everyone. -Haddie
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire hydrant. -Hayes
When I grow up, I want to be a raceman. I will need a racecar, a helmet, and a road. -Julian
When I grow up, I want to be a whale trainer. I will need a hula hoop, treats, and a notepad. -Kennedy
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose, a ladder, and a firetruck. -Kize
When I grow up, I want to be a waitress. I will need a pad to write their food on and the phones to type in their order. -Kyrie
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police suit, a police car, and a scanner. -Maddox
When I grow up, I want to be a lion. I will need a fluffy mane with some yellow fur. -Olivia
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a pencil, eraser, and a computer. -Theodore
Mrs. Himmelberg’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be a boxer. I will need to work out a lot to build up my strength. I will need to practice with our coach. -Sterling
When I grow up, I want to be a ballerina teacher. I will need a bar to hold on to, a tutu, a mirror, and ballerina shoes. -Toni
When I grow up, I want to be a vet for baby animals and grownup animals. I need to go to school to learn about animals and have vet tools. I will check on the animals and take care of them. -Kinsley
When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a water bottle, a nurse’s bag, a lunch bag, shots, and something to listen to your heart.
-Claire
When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need a magnifying glass, a needle, medicines, a scale, and a stethoscope.
When I grow up, I want to be a zoo keeper. I will need a zoo, animals, medicine, penguins, parrots, tags, food and water. -Annabelle
When I grow up, I want to be a chef. I will need a hat, pots and pans, spoons, a whisk, a spatula, and a stove. -Brooklyn
When I grow up, I want to be a trash truck man. I will need to be strong. I will need a driver’s license and a trash truck. -Vincent
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need cuffs, a uniform, a stick, a badge, a belt and a walkie-talkie. -Elijah
When I grow up, I want to be a zoologist. I will need special snake hooks to handle snakes, water because you may be in Australia, a backpack to carry all of that, a first aid kit, training and a group of people to go with me. -Julian
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police officer car, handcuffs, a jail to put all my people who are mean, guards, a vest, long pants, friends to help me, police shoes, a hat with a badge on it and a badge. -Cohen
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need tables for the kids, whiteboards, books, cubbies, calendar, pencil boxes, crayons, pencils and toys. -Shiloh
When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, band, instruments, dancers, and a stage. -Jillee
When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need band aids, cotton balls, big band aids, Qtips, bandage scissors, extra shoes for the kids, extra clothes, and a trash can. -Maebry
When I grow up, I want to be a famous dancer. I will need ballet shoes, leotards, tutu, tights, and a bag to put all my stuff in. -Taylor
When I grow up, I want to be a plumber. I will need tools to fix some toilets, wrenches, screwdrivers, nails, wood, toilets, glue, pliers, new pipes and pens. -Howard
When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need a microscope, a box for experiments, scientist clothes, and white boots. -Damien
When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need a helmet, an astronaut suit, a tank, a rocketship, on and off buttons on the rocketship, walkie-talkies and I will have to get up very early. -Beckett
Ms. Propes’ Class
When I grow up, I want to be an eye doctor. I will need a light that can help people see, patients, and an eye doctor suit. -Rowan
When I grow up, I want to be a nurse . I will need band aids, shots, and a case to put all my stuff in. -Kynzli
When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need something to use to help the babies, something that can help pet sickness, and something that can make them feel better. -Leo
When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a dress, and a ring. -Audrey
When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need some dogs, cats, and bunnies. -Maci
When I grow up, I want to be a foster kitten worker. I will need food, water, toys, and kittens. -Kendrie
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need glue, paper, pencils, and crayons. -Ryder
When I grow up, I want to be a tractor person. I will need tractors, a combine, and a wagon. -Sawyer
When I grow up, I want to be a dog walker. I will need a leash, dog food, and dogs. -Wyatt
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a whistle, a chair, and a computer.-Lennox
When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need potion glasses, jackets, and goggles. -Emmie
When I grow up, I want to be a farmer and a pirate. I will need a boat, a farm, and land to live on. -Weston
When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need junk to make stuff, screwdrivers, and drills. -Maverick
When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist. I will need dinosaur bones, a paintbrush to dust off the dirt, and a tan hat. -Johnny
When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need kids, a playground, and toys. -Addie
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, children, and glue. -Cora
When I grow up, I want to be a baseball player. I will need a bat, a glove, and a hat. -Brady
When I grow up, I want to fly fighter jets. I will need a plane, a helmet, and to be strong and do math. -Colton
Mrs. Millar’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be a Ghostbuster. I will need a proton pack, a ghost detector, and a ghost trap. – Brooks
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a shot, the thing you put in the ears, and a needle. – Joella
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need students, some books for them, and rainbow sight word cards. – Kopeland
When I grow up, I want to be a cop. I will need handcuffs, a police car and a jail cell. -Weston
When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need kids, a dad, and a house. – Ella
When I grow up, I want to be a farmer. I will need plants, tractors, trailers, and fields. – Jack
When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need no glass in the windows, a helmet, and a monster truck. – Felix
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a keychain with keys, something to get students attention, and a drink. – Lilyann
When I grow up, I want to be a soccer player. I will need a soccer ball, shin guards, a shirt, shorts, socks and shoes. – Maxwell
When I grow up, I want to be a nail artist. I will need something to practice on like a mannequin but just the hands, and the supplies. -Kolly
When I grow up, I want to be a makeup shopkeeper. I will need money, some different kinds of makeup and some customers. – Evelyn
When I grow up, I want to be a gymnastics teacher and a cheerleader teacher, a chef and a 6th grade teacher. I will need pom-poms, a gymnastics uniform, being able to cook and to learn. – Rosalie
When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a stage, and something to hold my microphone. – Josie
When I grow up, I want to be a stylist. I will need hair brushes, scissors, and chairs. – Nora
When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need to get on youtube, some helpers, and another helper to hold the camera. – Slater
When I grow up, I want to be a dentist’s nurse. I will need tweezers to pull the tooth out, a little magnifying glass to make sure their teeth are not wrong, toothpaste to clean their teeth really good and flossers to get the food out from between their teeth. – Emery
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police car and jails to lock the people in so they can’t escape. – Broderick
When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a stethoscope, a shot, and something to put in their ears where you see stuff. – Maddyson
When I grow up, I want to be a farmer that lives on a pirate ship. I will need the barn to be on top of the pirate ship, a bunch of cans of corn for the pigs and a storage room downstairs to keep all the birthday cakes and animals and to hide from tornados. Me and my brother Weston will live together and not be married, we will just find treasure. -Wyatt
Ms. Quinn’s Class
When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need a bottle, a stroller, and a baby bed. -Gracelynn
When I grow up, I want to be a chef. I will need a spatula, pans, ingredients, and a refrigerator. -Treyton
When I grow up, I want to be a builder like my dad. I will need tools, some vehicles, and we can build houses. -Ayble
When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire truck and all the stuff they use to help people. -Cayson
When I grow up, I want to be a mom and a teacher. I will need some kids, rhyme time, stations, and free choice. -Ariel
When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need shots, gloves, and animals. -Addy
When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need some books, some school boxes, a touch tv, some desks and chairs, trash cans, iPads, and a treasure chest. -Emma
When I grow up, I want to be a Chiefs player. I will need a helmet, some shoulder pads, some pants for playing football, and a uniform.
-Ethan
When I grow up, I want to be a dentist. I will need a mirror for teeth, some blue gloves, and some toothpaste. -Sydney
When I grow up, I want to be an afternoon teacher that babysits. I will need a teacher voice, some babies, and some baby stuff. I will need to know them so that if one of them gets sick or hurt, I can call their mom and dad. -Ellie
When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need screwdrivers, hammers, and nails cuz they build stuff like inventions. -Wilder
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police car, a police badge, and a police shirt and pants. -Keenan
When I grow up, I want to be an animal helper. I will need animal tools, baby bottles for babies, and a weigher to measure up the baby’s height. -Allie
When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police officer car, and a police officer bike. -Amora
When I grow up, I want to be a toy maker. I will need paper, cotton for stuffies, designs, scissors, and markers. -Zita
When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist. I will need a shovel, a car to get the bones to the museum, and a brush to get the sand off the bones. -Luke
When I grow up, I want to be a professional baseball player. I will need a baseball bat, a glove, a helmet, and some cleats. -Gray
