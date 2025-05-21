Special thank you to the kindergarten teachers for submitting!

Miss Messer’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be an FBI agent. I will need handcuffs and a uniform. – Sullivan

When I grow up, I want to be a UPS worker. I will need brown clothes and a delivery truck. – Silas

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a classroom, some children, and some free choice stuff. – Zelda

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, students, and a smartboard. – Margot

When I grow up, I want to be a geologist. I will need tweezers and metal pencils. – Luke

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a stethoscope and scrubs. – Lylah

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a white coat and a doctor hat. – Lane

When I grow up, I want to be a cop. I will need a vehicle, a suit, and a hat. – Brussel

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, my friends, and number corner. – Brinley

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need tools and medicine.- Savannah

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a smartboard, some whiteboards, and some learning books. – G

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need shoes and dresses. – Callie

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need students, pencils, and paper. – Ettie

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone and fancy outfits. – Gianna

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a hat, a suit, and a radio. – Wyatt

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need pencils, tables, and a closet. – A

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a ladder. – Sven

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a teaching stick, a board, and markers. – Evelyn

Mrs. Breeden’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need a white backpack to keep me safe, a suit, and a mask. -Wyatt

When I grow up, I want to be a cheerleader. I will need pom poms, a cheerleader shirt, and cheerleader shoes. -Audrey

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a calendar, a pointer, and tables. -Kynlee

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, a whiteboard, and books. -Ember

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, tables, chairs, and a laptop. -Brooklynn

When I grow up, I want to be in the Army. I will need an Army plane, an Army tank, and Army gear. -Ricky

When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a helmet, a football, cleats, and gloves. -Luke

When I grow up, I want to be a soccer player. I will need a whistle and soccer balls. -Ryder

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a mask, a stethoscope, and an x-ray machine. -Daphne

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a dress, and a skirt. -Baylor

When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need a monster truck, a house, and a shop. -Everett

When I grow up, I want to be a pilot. I will need an airplane and a suit. -Griffin

When I grow up, I want to be a dentist. I will need a special toothbrush, a rinsing cup, and a tool that dries up the water. -Kallie

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need an easel, a desk, and charts. -Nylah

When I grow up, I want to be a famous football player. I will need a football, a jersey, and cleats. -Beau

I haven’t decided what I want to be yet, but my mom thinks I will be a narrator. I will need lots of stories to tell! -Emmett

When I grow up, I want to be a football player. I will need a football suit, a football, and a field. -Rhett

When I grow up, I want to be a horse trainer. I will need a saddle, reins, and a barn to keep the horses in. -Brelynn

Mrs. Hammann’s Class



When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire truck. -Trevor

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need science stuff like potions. -Genevieve

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need medicine, a hospital, and a stethoscope. -A’Keem

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, boots, and a car. -Hudson

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police car, a hat, and a police suit. -Fox

When I grow up, I want to be a dancer. I will need ballet shoes, tap shoes, and a tutu. -Lily

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a walkie talkie, and a big jacket with a lot of pockets for the stuff. -Levi

When I grow up, I want to be a hot air balloon driver. I will need a rope, a tank full of boiling water for the fire, and something to light up the fire. -Calvin

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a chair for everyone, papers, ipads, and a chart. -Diana

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need medicine, bandaids, and things to sign people in. -Avery

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, keys, and a police suit. -Kade

When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need a paint brush, paint, scissors, glue, and paper. -Eleanor

When I grow up, I want to be an engineer. I will need wheels, metal, steering wheels, a motor, and paint. -Remington

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose, a truck, and gear. -Petra

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, a carpet, tables, and number corner things. -Hadley

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need kids, paper, a classroom, and a TV. -Chase

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a dog, and a police car. -Rhett

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a car, a suit, a hat, and shoes. -Kasin

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a desk, books, pencils, and worksheets. -Georgia

Mrs. White’s Class



When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need fire to put in the rocket ship and scientists to make potions. -Arianna

When I grow up, I want to be an artist. I will need paint brushes, paint, and supplies. -Avery

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need to teach kids. -Brenly

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a suit, water, and a firefighter truck. -Briar

When I grow up, I want to be a farmer. I will need a shovel, something to milk a cow, and stuff to clean the animals. -Caiden

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need scissors, markers, crayons, and some paper. -Cassidy

When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need a helmet, clothes, shoes, and a monster truck. -Dax

When I grow up, I want to be a dancer. I will need a little dress, a crown, and ballet shoes. -Emmeline

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need things to fix everyone. -Haddie

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire hydrant. -Hayes

When I grow up, I want to be a raceman. I will need a racecar, a helmet, and a road. -Julian

When I grow up, I want to be a whale trainer. I will need a hula hoop, treats, and a notepad. -Kennedy

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose, a ladder, and a firetruck. -Kize

When I grow up, I want to be a waitress. I will need a pad to write their food on and the phones to type in their order. -Kyrie

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police suit, a police car, and a scanner. -Maddox

When I grow up, I want to be a lion. I will need a fluffy mane with some yellow fur. -Olivia

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a pencil, eraser, and a computer. -Theodore

Mrs. Himmelberg’s Class



When I grow up, I want to be a boxer. I will need to work out a lot to build up my strength. I will need to practice with our coach. -Sterling

When I grow up, I want to be a ballerina teacher. I will need a bar to hold on to, a tutu, a mirror, and ballerina shoes. -Toni

When I grow up, I want to be a vet for baby animals and grownup animals. I need to go to school to learn about animals and have vet tools. I will check on the animals and take care of them. -Kinsley

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need a water bottle, a nurse’s bag, a lunch bag, shots, and something to listen to your heart.

-Claire

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need a magnifying glass, a needle, medicines, a scale, and a stethoscope.

When I grow up, I want to be a zoo keeper. I will need a zoo, animals, medicine, penguins, parrots, tags, food and water. -Annabelle

When I grow up, I want to be a chef. I will need a hat, pots and pans, spoons, a whisk, a spatula, and a stove. -Brooklyn

When I grow up, I want to be a trash truck man. I will need to be strong. I will need a driver’s license and a trash truck. -Vincent

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need cuffs, a uniform, a stick, a badge, a belt and a walkie-talkie. -Elijah

When I grow up, I want to be a zoologist. I will need special snake hooks to handle snakes, water because you may be in Australia, a backpack to carry all of that, a first aid kit, training and a group of people to go with me. -Julian

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a police officer car, handcuffs, a jail to put all my people who are mean, guards, a vest, long pants, friends to help me, police shoes, a hat with a badge on it and a badge. -Cohen

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need tables for the kids, whiteboards, books, cubbies, calendar, pencil boxes, crayons, pencils and toys. -Shiloh

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, band, instruments, dancers, and a stage. -Jillee

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse. I will need band aids, cotton balls, big band aids, Qtips, bandage scissors, extra shoes for the kids, extra clothes, and a trash can. -Maebry

When I grow up, I want to be a famous dancer. I will need ballet shoes, leotards, tutu, tights, and a bag to put all my stuff in. -Taylor

When I grow up, I want to be a plumber. I will need tools to fix some toilets, wrenches, screwdrivers, nails, wood, toilets, glue, pliers, new pipes and pens. -Howard

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need a microscope, a box for experiments, scientist clothes, and white boots. -Damien

When I grow up, I want to be an astronaut. I will need a helmet, an astronaut suit, a tank, a rocketship, on and off buttons on the rocketship, walkie-talkies and I will have to get up very early. -Beckett

Ms. Propes’ Class



When I grow up, I want to be an eye doctor. I will need a light that can help people see, patients, and an eye doctor suit. -Rowan

When I grow up, I want to be a nurse . I will need band aids, shots, and a case to put all my stuff in. -Kynzli

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need something to use to help the babies, something that can help pet sickness, and something that can make them feel better. -Leo

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a dress, and a ring. -Audrey

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need some dogs, cats, and bunnies. -Maci

When I grow up, I want to be a foster kitten worker. I will need food, water, toys, and kittens. -Kendrie

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need glue, paper, pencils, and crayons. -Ryder

When I grow up, I want to be a tractor person. I will need tractors, a combine, and a wagon. -Sawyer

When I grow up, I want to be a dog walker. I will need a leash, dog food, and dogs. -Wyatt

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a whistle, a chair, and a computer.-Lennox

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need potion glasses, jackets, and goggles. -Emmie

When I grow up, I want to be a farmer and a pirate. I will need a boat, a farm, and land to live on. -Weston

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need junk to make stuff, screwdrivers, and drills. -Maverick

When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist. I will need dinosaur bones, a paintbrush to dust off the dirt, and a tan hat. -Johnny

When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need kids, a playground, and toys. -Addie

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, children, and glue. -Cora

When I grow up, I want to be a baseball player. I will need a bat, a glove, and a hat. -Brady

When I grow up, I want to fly fighter jets. I will need a plane, a helmet, and to be strong and do math. -Colton

Mrs. Millar’s Class



When I grow up, I want to be a Ghostbuster. I will need a proton pack, a ghost detector, and a ghost trap. – Brooks

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a shot, the thing you put in the ears, and a needle. – Joella

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need students, some books for them, and rainbow sight word cards. – Kopeland

When I grow up, I want to be a cop. I will need handcuffs, a police car and a jail cell. -Weston

When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need kids, a dad, and a house. – Ella

When I grow up, I want to be a farmer. I will need plants, tractors, trailers, and fields. – Jack

When I grow up, I want to be a monster truck driver. I will need no glass in the windows, a helmet, and a monster truck. – Felix

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a keychain with keys, something to get students attention, and a drink. – Lilyann

When I grow up, I want to be a soccer player. I will need a soccer ball, shin guards, a shirt, shorts, socks and shoes. – Maxwell

When I grow up, I want to be a nail artist. I will need something to practice on like a mannequin but just the hands, and the supplies. -Kolly

When I grow up, I want to be a makeup shopkeeper. I will need money, some different kinds of makeup and some customers. – Evelyn

When I grow up, I want to be a gymnastics teacher and a cheerleader teacher, a chef and a 6th grade teacher. I will need pom-poms, a gymnastics uniform, being able to cook and to learn. – Rosalie

When I grow up, I want to be a singer. I will need a microphone, a stage, and something to hold my microphone. – Josie

When I grow up, I want to be a stylist. I will need hair brushes, scissors, and chairs. – Nora

When I grow up, I want to be a Youtuber. I will need to get on youtube, some helpers, and another helper to hold the camera. – Slater

When I grow up, I want to be a dentist’s nurse. I will need tweezers to pull the tooth out, a little magnifying glass to make sure their teeth are not wrong, toothpaste to clean their teeth really good and flossers to get the food out from between their teeth. – Emery

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police car and jails to lock the people in so they can’t escape. – Broderick

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need a stethoscope, a shot, and something to put in their ears where you see stuff. – Maddyson

When I grow up, I want to be a farmer that lives on a pirate ship. I will need the barn to be on top of the pirate ship, a bunch of cans of corn for the pigs and a storage room downstairs to keep all the birthday cakes and animals and to hide from tornados. Me and my brother Weston will live together and not be married, we will just find treasure. -Wyatt

Ms. Quinn’s Class



When I grow up, I want to be a mom. I will need a bottle, a stroller, and a baby bed. -Gracelynn

When I grow up, I want to be a chef. I will need a spatula, pans, ingredients, and a refrigerator. -Treyton

When I grow up, I want to be a builder like my dad. I will need tools, some vehicles, and we can build houses. -Ayble

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a hose and a fire truck and all the stuff they use to help people. -Cayson

When I grow up, I want to be a mom and a teacher. I will need some kids, rhyme time, stations, and free choice. -Ariel

When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian. I will need shots, gloves, and animals. -Addy

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need some books, some school boxes, a touch tv, some desks and chairs, trash cans, iPads, and a treasure chest. -Emma

When I grow up, I want to be a Chiefs player. I will need a helmet, some shoulder pads, some pants for playing football, and a uniform.

-Ethan

When I grow up, I want to be a dentist. I will need a mirror for teeth, some blue gloves, and some toothpaste. -Sydney

When I grow up, I want to be an afternoon teacher that babysits. I will need a teacher voice, some babies, and some baby stuff. I will need to know them so that if one of them gets sick or hurt, I can call their mom and dad. -Ellie

When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I will need screwdrivers, hammers, and nails cuz they build stuff like inventions. -Wilder

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police car, a police badge, and a police shirt and pants. -Keenan

When I grow up, I want to be an animal helper. I will need animal tools, baby bottles for babies, and a weigher to measure up the baby’s height. -Allie

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need handcuffs, a police officer car, and a police officer bike. -Amora

When I grow up, I want to be a toy maker. I will need paper, cotton for stuffies, designs, scissors, and markers. -Zita

When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist. I will need a shovel, a car to get the bones to the museum, and a brush to get the sand off the bones. -Luke

When I grow up, I want to be a professional baseball player. I will need a baseball bat, a glove, a helmet, and some cleats. -Gray