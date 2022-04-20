By: Joan-Seidel-Petralia

The Spring 2022 Walking School Bus season will run Monday, May 2, 2022 through Friday, May 27, 2022. We have two starting points for our walk: The Public Library parking lot and the Ashland Childcare Center at 701 E. Liberty Lane. All elementary and primary aged students are welcome to walk with us. The groups leave for school at 7:30 AM. Adult supervision starts at 7:15 AM. Families in neighborhoods south and east of the school are encouraged to form their own walking groups. Kids register for the program on the first day they walk. We need a parent contact number for each student. Parents, grandparents, and community-minded individuals are always welcome to join us. For more information about Walking School Bus, contact Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com.