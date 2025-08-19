The Walking School Bus (WSB) program will return to Ashland this fall, running from Tuesday, September 2 through Friday, October 3, 2025. The initiative provides a safe, healthy, and environmentally friendly way for students to travel to school by walking in supervised groups.

A Walking School Bus is a group of children who walk to school together under the guidance of adult volunteers, including parents, grandparents, and community members. The program aims to encourage physical activity, reduce traffic congestion near schools, support environmental sustainability, and help children arrive at school ready to learn.

The current WSB route departs from the Southern Boone Public Library parking lot. Supervision begins at 7:20 AM, and the walk to school starts promptly at 7:30 AM. Children may arrive at any time within that 10-minute window. Students may also join the walk along the route if the group passes by their residence.

Participation is open to all elementary-aged children, including those from local daycares. Registration is required on a child’s first day of participation, with parent or guardian contact information collected for safety purposes. The program is designed to be flexible; children may join on any day the walk fits their schedule.

The WSB operates each weekday morning, weather permitting. Walks are canceled in the event of rain, lightning, or other severe weather conditions. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle on hot days. Adult volunteers wear yellow backpacks for easy identification at the designated bus stop and along the route.

Photographs of children participating in the program may be used in future promotional materials. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers are welcome to walk with the group, and additional volunteers are encouraged to join.

Community members interested in volunteering or in establishing a new WSB route in their neighborhood can contact program coordinator Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com.