The City of Ashland was awarded a $30,000 grant for the services of Missouri Main Street, an organizations that assists cities in the organization of revitalizing their downtown area.

On February 17, the City of Ashland will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. for the public to voice their vision and concerns for the downtown area.

The city has an attendance goal of 120 participates for the Wednesday night meeting. City Administrator Tony St. Romaine is hopeful to reach the goal and wants as many community members and property owners within the downtown area to participate.

“The participates will be divided into four focus groups and will go over Main Street Missouri’s four point plan,” said St. Romaine.

By Carson Blake