By: Tara Blue

The Village Board of Trustees had Hartsburg’s best interests in mind when they discussed funding options for the sewer system compliance project at the Wednesday, July 10th meeting. Village Clerk Joel Pautz says the board’s overall goal is to meet any new sewer system requirements with the lowest increase in individual sewer rates to Hartsburg residents.

According to Pautz, the Village of Hartsburg sewer system has been, and is in compliance until at least 2028.

However, Pautz says new DNR requirements will take effect in 2028 and Hartsburg is trying to stay “ahead of the game” and be proactive in making sure their system is up-to-date and compliant.

The village applied for the second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at the beginning of this year to secure funding for their sewer system compliance project, which Pautz says is projected to cost around $900,000 from start to finish. At the end of April, Hartsburg was chosen by the Boone County Commission to receive $300,000 in ARPA funding for the project.

While the board is currently moving forward in accepting the ARPA grant at the end of August, it is also evaluating other options which may be more fiscally beneficial to Hartsburg residents. Pautz says that the village is grateful to be offered ARPA money, but it comes with numerous conditions and the village is seeking clarification on the terms of acceptance. The board wants to use funds efficiently, keep their money local, and avoid possible unnecessary costs associated with using ARPA money.

Boone County Regional Sewer District Executive Director Joe Foster attended the meeting and is assisting the board in researching the best option moving forward. After the board receives further guidance, they will evaluate all funding options and possibly pursue alternate resources which may accomplish the same goal at a lower cost.

Pautz says that the board is prioritizing ways that would not affect the cost of monthly services to Hartsburg residents. Pautz also says that depending on the new upcoming DNR regulation changes, the village may not have to act until the 2030s if they apply for an extension.

The Board plans to complete their inquiry on ARPA and new funding possibilities over the next few weeks and will make a final decision at the board meeting on August 7th at 7:30pm at the Hartsburg Legion Hall.