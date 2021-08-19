Hello

I wanted to send along the following statement from Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) regarding Steve Walsh:

“I am saddened at the loss of Steve Walsh, who served my office and Missouri’s Fourth District admirably for the past decade. Since day one, Steve has been a key member of my team, serving previously as Press Secretary before his current role as Field Representative.

We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable.

Steve will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on with those who were blessed to know him.

I ask that the Walsh family be given privacy during this difficult time.”

