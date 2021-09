Correction: Sent By: Jennifer Zgorac

This summer the Ashland Optimist Pool received two generous donations. A local resident family, who wants to remain anonymous, donated a large first aid kit full of supplies.

Left to right: 2021 Lifeguard Pool Managers: Mya Zagorac, Katie Duncan, Ezra Ortbals and Millie Plunkett.