ASHLAND, Mo. — The City of Ashland has temporarily closed the ballfield bathrooms at City Park following an act of vandalism that left a sink damaged and unusable.

The closure was announced in a public notice posted to the City’s social media on May 8:

“As a result of vandalism at the ballfield bathrooms at City Park, the ballfield bathrooms will be closed until further notice.”

City Administrator Kyle Michel confirmed that one of the restrooms remains functional and will be reopened next week. A replacement sink for the damaged unit has been ordered and repairs will take place over the coming weeks. As of now, there is no update on the criminal investigation, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

“Vandalism at the parks is chronic—it’s been chronic,” said Michel. “We prosecute as we can and will continue to do so. This particular incident occurring in daylight hours is unique though, especially considering multiple adults stood by and watched it happen.”

Park visitors are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 311 and reference case number CAD 2025122894.