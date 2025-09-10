By Jacob Miklas

Writer Daniel Mason left his native California in 2021 to spend a year immersing himself in the nature and history of New England.

The result is “North Woods,” Mason’s fourth novel and the One Read selection for 2025.

The novel follows the inhabitants on a piece of land in the woods of New England, chronicling the experiences of those in the earliest American colonies to the present day. It begins with a couple fleeing from a Puritan colony and shows how people connect over generations through time, space and circumstance.

Mason, an associate professor at Stanford University, decided during the COVID-19 pandemic to set his novel in New England. While staying with family in a rural area, he began to think about how a location’s history is often untold, except for the few structures that remain.

“I was very much taken by the idea that there are different layers of history just underneath,” Mason said. “And that became this idea of what would happen if I picked this particular spot of land, and then tried to imagine what happened there over time with the people who had been there who (left) traces but weren’t there anymore.”

Mason went back to work in the Bay Area after the pandemic but eventually returned to New England with a writing grant from the Guggenheim Foundation.

The grant allowed him to live in his chosen location for an entire year, which inspired Mason to place the story in all four seasons while keeping it narratively structured over several hundred years.

It was an exercise in perceiving land in the context of its history and not just in the present, Mason said. In an interview on Wednesday, he encouraged the novel’s readers in Columbia to explore the history of their own surroundings as they discuss the book during the One Read program.

“Some of the most interesting reflections on the book that I’ve encountered since its publication have come from people talking about their own experiences,” Mason said. “I imagine in Columbia there’s some very old homes that have had a lot of owners. Sometimes people really know a lot about who went there.”He also suggested that the exercise could apply to more recent buildings in addition to historic ones.

“I was living in an apartment building that was built in the early 2000s when I was writing this, but I still found myself thinking about the people who had been there before me who inhabited this very intimate space,” he said.

During September, the Daniel Boone Regional Library will hold “North Woods” book discussions led by historians, English professors, journalists and others, including Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.

The schedule will conclude with a live online conversation with Mason at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Readers may submit questions through Sept. 19 via www.dbrl.org/one-read or by mail to the Columbia Public Library.

Mason has a background in biology, psychiatry and literature education, in addition to his 20 years of writing experience. He said his background helps his writing in some ways, but restricts it in others.

A main character in “North Woods” is Robert, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia. Writing about his world was very familiar, Mason said, because as a psychiatrist, he works with many patients with the same diagnosis.

Such familiarity can prompt his tendency to include very specific clinical information, he said, which can limit the reader’s imagination.

“I’ve had to struggle to make sure that I’m not diagnosing my characters but leave their experience a little bit unexplained,” Mason said. “It is very important to me that he remains a person really distinct from the kind of diagnosis that I might bring to him in my more clinical life.”