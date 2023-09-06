The Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization comprised of independent hubs working together to achieve the Honor Flight mission. It was created in 2005 with a simple mission – honoring our nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.

While initially focused on America’s World War II veterans, Honor Flight Network has expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. Transporting approximately 22,000 veterans annually, Honor Flight Network has flown 275,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. since its inception (honorflight.org). Robert and Ray, we thank you for your service.