Traveling Journal

Sarah and Alec Poff of Ashland visited the Harry Truman Historic Courthouse in Independence, MO. The location is the official start of the Oregon Trail and the original building was constructed in 1836.

Thank you to the Poffs for including us in their travels and we hope they had a fabulous time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your winter travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!