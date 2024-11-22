The Journal goes to Disney World!

Melanie Jeffery of Hartsburg and daughter Rain Cross brought the Journal along with them to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where they rode roller coasters and attended shows. Rain is a 2018 graduate of Southern Boone High School and a former lifeguard at the Optimist swimming pool.

Thank you to Melanie & Rain for including us in their travels and we hope they had a fabulous time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your winter travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!