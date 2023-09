Ron Zernik took the Journal with him to visit the Maritime Museum in beautiful Lisbon, Portugal. My Uncle Ron stands at 6 foot 2 inches tall in reference to the massive anchor behind him. The museum includes many scale models and archaeological items used by Portugal since the 15th century.

