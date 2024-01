On Friday, Dec. 29th, 2023, Glen & Becky Petteway of Ashland took the Journal with them to the Cotton Bowl Classic, where the Missouri Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-3. Thank you to Glen and Becky for letting us join you and we hope you enjoyed your trip! MIZ!

If you travel this winter, feel free to send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!