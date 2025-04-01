Steve and Becky of Trail Boss in Ashland announced on Sunday, March 30th that they are closing the restaurant for the next several months and plan to reopen in November.

Thursday, April 3rd will be the last day the restaurant will be open until November, citing low demand. Instead, they will focus on food trailer operations.

“We have a lot of events booked already, and we will be doing pop ups in Columbia, Jeff City, Hallsville and Centralia, and will be looking for other opportunities. Keep your eye on Facebook. We will post our schedule on there. We will continue to do catering, and if anyone one needs our smoked meats by the pound, please contact us. That will still be available. The restaurant will still be our home base, and you will see Steve there smoking the meat and cooking the sides for the food trailer and catering jobs. We hope to see you at some events and pop ups, and when we open back up in November.”