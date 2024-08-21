By: Tara Blue

On Thursday, August 15th, the City of Ashland converted the 100-400 block of Redbud Lane into a one-way road, with traffic moving west bound. The change comes after local business owners brought concerns to the Board of Aldermen earlier this year, claiming Redbud is not wide enough to be a two-way road and was causing subsequent damage to their property, as drivers were forced to run off the pavement when vehicles traveling in opposite directions passed each other. A traffic study conducted by the city supported that claim.

The study also found that most traffic on Redbud moves east bound, but Public Works Director and City Attorney Todd Smith found that the sharp angle of east bound vehicles turning right from Redbud onto N. Henry Clay causes a liability to the city, as drivers are forced to often cross the center stripe into oncoming traffic.

Smith recently stated at a Board of Alderman meeting that in his legal opinion, the change was necessary and needed to be implemented as soon as possible to protect the city from legal liability resulting from an accident. Therefore, the city will enforce a west bound traffic direction.

Creel says that all affected property owners have been informed of the change. The city reports they had one resident express discontent of having to change their commute, but several other residents express support for the change. Ashland Police Department will have an increased presence in the area to assist in making sure residents are aware and abiding by the change.

The City of Ashland also installed two new stop signs at the intersection of E. Liberty Lane and Middleton Drive, creating a three-way stop. Creel says that the traffic study showed high speeds down the residential road, with the average driver exceeding the designated speed limit of 25 mph, including one driver traveling 62 mph. Creel’s report states that multiple incidents at the intersection have occurred when vehicles moving south on Middleton Dr. turn left or right onto E. Liberty Lane.