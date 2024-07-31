By: Sarah Tucker Poff

305 folks stopped by the “Toys Through Time” Family Event on Saturday 13, 2024 at the Boone County History & Culture Center. The focus was on the last 100 years of toys. The toys on display all came from local families in Ashland and Hartsburg.

The favorite part of the display was the toys from the 1980’s & 1990’s. Attendees enjoyed seeing their parent’s, grandparent’s, great grandparents toys, along with some pioneer toys. The children made couple of toys to take home and visited the play areas.

