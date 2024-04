By: Tara Blue

The Village of Hartsburg hosted a watch party and celebrated the solar eclipse together on April 8th. In attendance were Marcia Lammers, Katy Perry, Sherri Thomas, Connie Barner, Elsie Lammers, Teresa Lynn, Tim and Sondra Johnson, Kayla Bauer, Katy Reeder, Roy Beeson, Donna Hilgedick, Katy Lammers, and Ellie Morman. Photo courtesy of Dotty Manns