Ashland Chief of Police on roundabout traffic laws

By: Tara Wren Blue

Ashland, MO – Change often brings questions, and despite Ashland’s roundabouts being operational for several years, one question remains: Are drivers legally required to use a turn signal when exiting a roundabout?

Recently, Southern Boone residents have sought clarification on this issue, with some claiming that the Ashland Police Department (APD) has issued tickets for failing to signal while exiting a roundabout. Others have pointed out that APD officers themselves do not always use turn signals when navigating these intersections.

Ashland Chief of Police Scott Young explains that Missouri state law does not provide specific instructions regarding roundabouts but does offer general guidance on signaling when changing direction on a roadway: “No person shall stop or suddenly decrease the speed of or turn a vehicle from a direct course or move right or left upon a roadway unless and until such movement can be made with reasonable safety and then only after the giving of an appropriate signal.” (Missouri Statute 304.019)

Chief Young further clarified that if an officer were to give a ticket for not using their blinker when exiting the roundabouts in town, it would be valid. However, Young says APD has not issued any tickets for failing to signal when exiting a roundabout in recent years:

In 2023, APD issued zero such tickets.

In 2024, APD issued two tickets for improper turning, neither of which occurred at a roundabout.

Young also stated that while he cannot confirm whether other agencies, such as the Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) or Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), have issued similar citations, APD has not enforced this particular violation since at least 2022.

“Our roundabouts are small enough that using turn signals would be ineffective, as they would only be on for a very short time,” Young said. “As a defensive driver, I would never base my decision to proceed on whether another driver is signaling—I focus on speed, distance, and time instead.”

According to Young, the more pressing issue at roundabouts is that some drivers stop before entering, even when there is no oncoming traffic.

“If you can enter a roundabout without forcing other drivers to brake to avoid a collision, then you should go,” Young advised. “In short, the rule at roundabouts is: If it fits, it ships.”

Article partially revised by ChatGPT for readability.