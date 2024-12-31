By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone kindergarteners showed a spirit of giving in the days before winter break and spread their joy to the local community with a special visit to the Bluegrass Terrace Senior Center.

They came with rosy cheeks, eyes all aglow, festive attire, and holiday artwork as they performed several songs for the residents of Bluegrass. After the sweet melodies were sang, the students handed out their handmade art to the seniors.

Bluegrass owner Richard Sullivan says that wintertime takes a toll on the residents, as it gets dark earlier, and the children were a most welcomed surprise. Sullivan says if anyone would like to stop in for a game of checkers or a conversation with the residents, they may call the center at 573-657-0899 to set up a visit.