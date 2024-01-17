Jan. 17- 1920: Prohibition era begins in the U.S. one year after ratification of the 18th Amendment. It lasts almost 14 years until ratification of the 21st amendment on December 5, 1933. 1942: American boxer Cassius Clay is born in Louisville, KY. Took the name “Muhammad Ali” in 1964. 1984: U.S. Supreme Court rules that using VCRs to record television shows does not violate federal copyright laws.

Jan. 18- 1803: President Thomas Jefferson requests funding from Congress to send an exploration party to western territories. With some objection, they eventually approved $2,500 for the Corp of Discovery Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. 1974: “The Six-Million Dollar Man” starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC-TV. Just imagine what he would cost today! 1983: The International Olympic Committee restores medals won by American Jim Thorpe 70 years after they were taken from him for accepting $25 to play semi-pro baseball.

Jan. 19- 1915: German zeppelins drop bombs on Great Britain during World War I. 1966: Indira Gandhi elected first female Prime Minister of India. 2013: NASA’s Curiosity Rover discovers calcium deposits on Mars but not a drop of water.

Jan. 20 Inauguration Day- 1930: American astronaut Buzz Aldrin born in Glen Ridge, NJ. 1945: President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sworn in for 4th term. 1980: President Jimmy Carter announces U.S. boycott of 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. 2009: Barack Obama is sworn in as first African-American U.S. president.

Jan. 21- 1793: French King Louis XVI executed by guillotine during French Resolution.

1976: First commercial flights of the supersonic Concorde. With a speed of 1,350 mph, the Concorde reduced trans-Atlantic travel time by more than 50% but lost luggage was still a problem. 1990: John McEnroe becomes the first tennis player ever expelled from the Australian Open. Like King Louis XVI, Mr. McEnroe sort of “lost his head” during an on-court fit of temper!

Jan. 22- 1973: The U.S. Supreme Court issues landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, ruling that excessively restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional. Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. 1973: 36th President Lyndon B. Johnson died of a heart attack at his ranch in Johnson City, TX. 1977: Oklahoma woman Lottie Williams becomes the first and only reported person to be struck by falling space debris. And you thought YOU were having a bad day?

Jan. 23- 1737: Founding Father and notable signer of the Declaration of Independence John Hancock was born in Braintree, MA. 1957: Wham-o toy company rolls out first Frisbees. They were spotted on numerous suburban rooftops not long after! 2020: China locks down the city of Wuhan to control the Covid-19 epidemic.