Third Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Front: Micha Monda, Cooper Jenkins, Lola Glascock, Jameson Carter, Boone Nichols, Betsy Pitchford, Sawyer Davidson. Back: Maddy McGannon, Logan Williams, Hudson Mandler, Mrs. Elizabeth Craig, Mrs. Kaleigh Cerveny, Mr. Sean Henessy, Ms. Shelby.
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Vail Cochran, Kailani Ratcliff, Jovie Nabors, Betsy Pitchford, Aubree Howell, Lucy Brodhacker, Mason Meyers.
“Rising to Excellence” Award
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Gideon Backus, Mia Stumpf, Ava Medley, Zoey Appleton, Gauge Hays, Abel Strahl, Sawyer Davidson, Olivia Hamon, Wyatt McDonald.
Fourth Grade Positive Behavior Awards
Kindness Award
Front: Avery Blythe, Lily McKay, Cohen Norem, Brooklyn Scheidt, Max Goldman, Ethan Drury-Prince, Katelynn Hodge, Hattie Diederich. Back: Mrs. Katie Rouse, Mrs. Madison Holland, Ms. Lindsey Picha, Mr. Roebke.
“Star Students”
Kenliegh Leatherman, Addison Rush, Jeremy Braden, Benten Springer, Hattie Diederich, Caroline Nahler, Brooklyn Scheidt, Laethen Block, Mason Sattler, Kinley Summer.
“Rising to Excellence” Award
Bella Tyree, Emmy Marlett, Penelope Pruitte, Jordan Wilson, Joey Brodhacker, Jase Martinez, Bryson East, Gracie Harper, Thomas Burkes.
