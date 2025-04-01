Third Grade Positive Behavior Awards

Kindness Award

“Star Students”

The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.

“Rising to Excellence” Award

The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown excellence or improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.

Fourth Grade Positive Behavior Awards

