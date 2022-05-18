By: Joan Seidel-Petralia

The Walking School Bus season is in full swing each school day through May 27, 2022. We have two meeting spots–the public library parking lot and the Ashland Child Care Center at the intersection of Liberty Lane and Douglas. Each group leaves for school at 7:30 A.M. Elementary and Primary School children can register on site the first day they walk. We need a parent/guardian contact number for each walker. After a cool and damp first week, we have enjoyed beautiful walking weather. Adult volunteers are needed for the last week of school, May 23 to May 27. Contact Joan Seidel-Petralia at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com if you can help us out.