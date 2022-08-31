The Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge Rose Collection is currently on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.

Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics of Brainerd, Minnesota, sponsors an annual quilter’s challenge. Entrants into the challenge receive an identical kit, each containing the same amount of fabric and the same colors of fabric. The challenge is for each quilter to create a twenty inch by twenty inch quilt block around a common theme. The theme of the 2021 challenge was Princess Diana.

The Rose Collection contains fifty-two quilt blocks and includes the second place winner, the fifth place winner and a judges choice winner. Missouri quilters with blocks in the Rose Collection include Jaya Parker from Hermann and Barbara Pozek from Kimberling City. There are two other collections touring the country in addition to the Rose Collection.

The Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge will be on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum through September. Previous Cherrywood Challenge exhibits at MQM have included the musician Prince and the artist Bob Ross.

The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton. Museum hours are Tuesday thru Friday 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There is an admission charge.

Bob Hughes, Missouri Quilt Museum