Traveling Journal

The Journal recently journeyed with William Rudin, author of our “This Week in History” column on p. 2, to Boston, New York, and finally Pennsylvania. In true retired-history-teacher fashion, Mr. Rudin shares with us some facts about the Liberty Bell:

“The original Liberty Bell was ordered by the Pennsylvania Assembly in 1751. It was cast in England and then shipped to Philadelphia. The bell is an alloy of metals; it is made of 70% copper, 25% tin, and also has zinc, lead, arsenic, silver, and even gold. Shortly after its arrival, the bell cracked and was recast with the same metal by local craftsmen. They added their names (Pass and Stow), the year (1753) and a verse from the Bible:

‘Proclaim LIBERTY throughout all the Land unto all the inhabitants thereof’ (Leviticus 25:10)

The bell was hung in the tower of the Pennsylvania State House (now known as Independence Hall) on June 7, 1753. It rang on February 23, 1846 in honor of George Washington’s birthday but cracked again. Today the 2,000 pound bell is on permanent display in a visitor center next door to Independence Hall.”

Thank you to Mr. Rudin for allowing us to join his travels. We are sure he had a fabulous time visiting historical American sites! Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!