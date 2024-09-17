Traveling Journal

Ron & Vicky Zernik recently brought the Journal along with them as they journeyed to the French Polynesian Islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora to celebrate Vicky’s birthday and their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple enjoyed delectable cuisine, the friendly culture, sightseeing, and beautiful sunsets.

Thank you to the Zerniks for allowing us to join them on their travels. We hope they had a fabulous time and we wish them a happy anniversary.

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.