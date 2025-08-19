This is my last paper as the owner/editor of the Boone County Journal.

While I’m sad that it’s over, I’m joyful it happened.

I’ll never forget the time my daughter’s friend, a player in the high school marching band, saw her picture in the Journal and casually remarked with half-sarcasm to hide her half-delight, “oh cool! Someone knows I exist.”

That’s what owning the Journal has meant to me.

Seeing the unseen.

Remembering those forgotten.

Finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.

As I step into my new role as a teacher of the BEST subject (because science makes the world go round) at Southern Boone High School, I look forward to the next opportunity to serve our community and continue the mission.

The bar has been set high by the phenomenal past Journal owners, but the Missourian Publishing Association is determined to make our paper “better than ever.” They have the resources and knowledge to bring new life to the Journal, and I can’t imagine it in more capable hands. We give them a warm small-town welcome into our little corner of heaven that is Southern Boone.

I can’t say thank you enough to my mother for helping me process and insert the papers every single week, to my husband for his unwavering fortitude, to my Uncle Ernie and Danna for their contributions and guidance, to our advertisers for their steadfast support, and last but certainly not least, to our readers- we wouldn’t have made it here without you.

With deep gratitude,

Tara Wren Blue