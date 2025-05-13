Alec & Sarah Poff recently journeyed to The Civil War Battlefield at Wilson Creek in Republic, MO. They were delivering some Major Ernest F. Poff (Alec’s father) paper work to the archives at there. Major Poff was an Army liason during Centennial Commemoration of the battle of Wilson Creek. Thank you to Alec & Sarah for including us in your travels and we hope you had a wonderful time!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your spring and summer travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!