Traveling Journal

The Journal made its way to the Vatican in Rome with Ken and Jeana Bishop. The couple took a tour of the Greek Isles, Rome, Turkey, Malta, and Spain, but say that the “Holy See” was the highlight of their trip. We hope they had a fabulous time and we thank them for allowing us to join them on their journey!

Feel free to bring a copy of the Journal along with you on your travels and send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!